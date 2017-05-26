Edmonton police seeking thirsty thieves after beer shipment disappears
Someone made off with $160,000 worth of booze.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are seeking information related to a $160,000 beer heist in southeast Edmonton.
Officers responded to a break-and-enter at a holding yard late on Wednesday, May 3. They discovered two semi-trucks with trailers had been stolen, each filled to the brim with beer destined for Saskatchewan.
Police recovered the trucks in an industrial area two days later, but the beer, worth tens of thousands of dollars, was gone.
Police have released stock images of the two trucks, one a white 2008 Freightliner and the other a burgundy 2009 Freightliner, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Most Popular
-
New photos of evidence: Blood spatter expert testifies in William Sandeson trial
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth
-
My daily commute by bike turned me into a witness of a truly tragic event