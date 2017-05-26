News / Edmonton

Edmonton police seeking thirsty thieves after beer shipment disappears

Someone made off with $160,000 worth of booze.

Police are seeking information related to a $160,000 beer heist in southeast Edmonton.

Officers responded to a break-and-enter at a holding yard late on Wednesday, May 3. They discovered two semi-trucks with trailers had been stolen, each filled to the brim with beer destined for Saskatchewan.

A stock image of the type of truck stolen.

A stock image of the type of trailer stolen.

Police recovered the trucks in an industrial area two days later, but the beer, worth tens of thousands of dollars, was gone.

Police have released stock images of the two trucks, one a white 2008 Freightliner and the other a burgundy 2009 Freightliner, and are asking anyone with information to contact them. 

 

 

