RCMP searching for Red Deer lottery ticket thief
He grabs a tray of tickets before driving off in a stole vehicle, police say
Red Deer RCMP are on the hunt for a man they say has a habit of stealing lottery tickets from convenience stores before making his escape in a stolen vehicle.
Officers released a photo of the suspect Friday, hoping the public can help identify him.
In the most recent incident officers were called to a local store called Express 24 after a man reportedly stole a tray of lottery tickets before fleeing in a silver Pontiac Grand Am that had been stolen in a nearby town the day before. Police believe he is responsible for a similar theft on Feb 19, when the escape vehicle was a stolen Ford F-350.
Police describe the suspect as tall, Caucasian, and approximately 40 to 50 years old. In both instances he was wearing a ball cap.
Anyone with info is asked to call the RCMP.
