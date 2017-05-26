Suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old now charged with murder

EDMONTON — A man wanted on a murder charge in a fatal hit-and-run in Edmonton earlier this week has turned himself in to police.

A warrant had been issued Tuesday for the arrest of Justin Handbury, 31.

On Monday, an 18-year-old man died in hospital after he was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck in a west-end neighbourhood.

Police said the pedestrian and the driver were known to one another, adding they did not believe it was a random act.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday and the medical examiner determined the cause of death was blunt craniocervical spine trauma, and the manner of death was homicide.

The truck involved in the incident was recovered near Wetaskiwin, Alta., and investigators have determined the vehicle was stolen.

Handbury has been charged with second-degree murder and several other charges.