Edmonton animal-lovers push for pooch-friendly patios

Dog owner Kari Bazian’s doesn’t mind tying her pooch Mona outside the patio fence when enjoying lunch at local restaurants, but it’s far from ideal.

“Dogs aren’t always comfortable on the street where everyone is passing by,” she said. “The dog can be on edge and the people can be on edge because they’re concerned for the dog.”

While some Edmonton restaurants allow dogs to sit outside the patio, their leashes tied to the gate, some dog lovers say it doesn’t have to be this way.

Dog-friendly patios where pups can actually sit with their humans are on the rise in Calgary—the city has two—but Edmonton doesn’t have a single one.

In Alberta, restaurant owners now have the option to allow pets on patios, as long as they get the nod from Alberta Health Services.

Phoebe Fung, owner of Calgary restaurant Vin Room, spent about a year working with the provincial health authority to make her patio work for both humans and pooches.

She sought approval, she said, because she wanted to enjoy a glass of wine with her Pomeranian outside on the patio.

“It’s like the new nuclear family: Two people and their pet,” she said. “As long as people are responsible about it, I think it would be great to see more.”

At Vin Room, pooches get homemade treats, beds and a drinking fountain. They all must be vaccinated and, if one is misbehaving, staff have the right to tell their owner to leave.

“It’s been very positive so far,” Fung said, noting the restaurant has human-only nights from Thursday to Saturday. “Dogs of all sizes have shown up, from my eight-pound Pomeranian to a 100-pound rescue. They figure out how to get along with each other.”

Bazian points to Statistics Canada numbers that show Edmontonians have more pets than kids, and argues there’s a business case for being more accommodating to animals.

“Why wouldn’t businesses want to capitalize on this niche, but large, group of dog owners?” she said.

Kerry Williamson, spokesperson with Alberta Health Services, said officials are always happy to work with operators to help them understand regulations.

In an email he said restaurants who want dog-friendly patios must list all “control measures” that would minimize potential health hazards, and “adverse incidents” that could be caused by animals.