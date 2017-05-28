Mayors take the lead on opioid crisis

The Big-City Mayors’ Caucus released a report Thursday on the opioid crisis calling for co-ordinated action from all levels of government, and on the federal government specifically to establish a standardized format for the collection of overdose data with quarterly public reports.

“In previous drug crises we have seen the municipal governments take leadership, and a lot of drug policy progress has been made at the municipal level first and then scaled up,” said Elaine Hyshka, a member of Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services and assistant professor with the University of Alberta’s school of public health.

“It is, I think, a very positive thing to see the mayors speaking out and calling forcefully for more support from the provincial and federal levels.”

Hyshka said the recommendations – which also include expanding access to a range of treatment options and adopting a national action plan to address root causes of addiction – show that “we know what to do to respond to the crisis, and we just need the political will at all levels of government to do that.”

She said the federal government has a critical role to play in co-ordinating surveillance systems for monitoring overdose deaths. Currently, each province has its own system and reporting varies widely.

“We don’t have up to date, real-time data on EMS calls, hospitalizations and overdose mortality. And that’s something we desperately need in this country,” Hyshka said.

Hakique Virani, a public health doctor and director of Metro City Medical Clinic, said the recommendations in the call to action are encouraging but he would like to see officials go a step further.

“Decriminalization of substance use across the board is necessary,” Virani said. “It’s what’s worked in other jurisdictions when they’ve faced overdose crises, and when they’ve been witnessing increasing toxicity of illicit supplies, which is essentially what we’re seeing now.”

Mayor Don Iveson is part of the task force, which includes 13 mayors across Canada.

A spokesperson for federal health minister Jane Philpott said the Public Health agency of Canada is working with provinces and territories through the Special Advisory Committee on the Epidemic of Opioid Overdoses, and has developed a common quarterly reporting template for opioid-related deaths.