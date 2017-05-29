'I was totally devastated': MLA shares story of domestic abuse at workplace training session

An Alberta MLA opened a training session on domestic violence in the workplace Monday with a chilling story.

MLA Maria Fitzpatrick said she was at work, 35 years ago, when her former partner came into the waiting room of her work with a gun.

“My boss notified me that he was out in the waiting room, and when he came out he had the gun out and he was waving it at everybody. The rest of the staff came out and stood around me, so he backed away,” she said.

Fitzpatrick spoke to a training session at PC Corp, delivered by the Alberta Council of Women's Shelters.

The IT company is teaching employees how to recognize and address domestic violence problems disclosed by their co-workers.

After Fitzpatrick’s frightening encounter at her job making orthopedic braces, her boss fired her, saying her situation was putting co-workers and clients at risk.

She was left not knowing where to go or how she would feed her children.

“I was totally devastated,” she said.

“For me, that job was kind of a grounding entity for me so I could keep my sanity. When you’re living in a domestic violence situation, you’re grasping at something that will help hold you together.”

Thankfully, her boss had a change of heart – he apologized that night, reinstated her job, and spoke to police.

The workplace also compiled a list of numbers for Fitzpatrick to call including social services, lawyers, and implemented several security measures, including putting buzzers on the doors so nobody could freely walk in.

“For me, it was like, Oh my god, all these people are standing behind me to give me support. So it really helped in terms of getting through the whole situation,” Fitzpatrick said.

ACWS Executive Director Jan Reimer said it’s not uncommon to hear of women being fired by employers who were not equipped to handle domestic abuse issues.

Several MLAs attended the Monday training session to highlight Bill 17, dubbed the Fair and Family-Friendly Workplaces Act, which was introduced last week.