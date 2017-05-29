'It would help with the healing so much': Edmonton elder hopes for residential school apology

An apology from Pope Francis to residential school survivors would go a long way towards reconciliation, says a local Indigenous elder.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the pontiff Monday to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in establishing and maintaining residential schools.

Trudeau told reporters later he seemed open to the idea in a private conversation.

Fernie Martie, an elder living in Edmonton with roots in the Elizabeth Métis Settlement, attended St. Dominic Elementary School in Cold Lake, which he says wasn’t a residential school but replicated many of their protocols.

He describes how he couldn’t speak his language, was strapped if he did and was referred to as “la sauvage."

“For the pope to make an apology to the Indigenous people of this land, it would help with the healing so much, knowing that it’s coming directly from the top of the church,” Martie said.

As a Roman Catholic, he resented the church for the role they played in assimilating Indigenous youth for years.

“I finally learned that carrying that hatred around wasn’t doing me any good. I learned to let go of that,” he said.

He hopes an apology from the pope would help both younger and older generations reconnect to the faith.

“I believe it will make them feel more interested in becoming a part of the church,” Martie said.

Miranda Jimmy's father attended residential school and she says his upbringing affected her childhood, too. It's the reason Jimmy, who is also running for city council, co-founded Reconciliation in Solidarity Edmonton, or RISE.

“I started to realize that my experience of living in poverty, dealing with addiction and mental health issues with my parents and generally growing up in a home that was not safe and loving, that experience has been replicated in thousands of families throughout the country,” she said. “And that affects who you are and the values that you have.”

For that reason, an apology from the church would have a ripple effect on several generations. She noted that at the height of residential schools, more than half were run by the Catholic Church.

“There was abuse in the process of just taking you away from your family, culture and language, and that needs to be acknowledged … I think there's a lot of survivors who are just looking for validation of their experience.”

In an emailed statement, Archdiocese of Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith said Pope Francis has spent his entire life helping marginalized people. He also noted that the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, who were heavily involved in the residential school system, apologized more than 20 years ago.