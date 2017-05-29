ASIRT to investigate woman injured by police dog after stolen SUV chase
EDMONTON — A woman was seriously injured by an Edmonton police dog during an arrest after a stolen vehicle chase by air and ground.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says it happened early Monday in Leduc, south of Edmonton.
ASIRT says the police helicopter followed an SUV that was believed to be stolen, and officers saw four people get out and get into a second vehicle.
Police found a shotgun inside the abandoned SUV and the helicopter continued to follow the second vehicle, which was abandoned in a residential area in Leduc.
The four people fled on foot, and police found one, a 25-year-old woman, hiding under a vehicle.
She refused to surrender to officers and had to go to hospital due to injuries she got when a police dog went to get her.
The three others were arrested without incident.
ASIRT's mandate is to independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.
