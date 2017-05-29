Canada 150 sign currently being assembled in Edmonton
Edmonton's very own Canada 150 sign has arrived in Churchill Square, as part of the lead up to the national celebration marking a century and a half since Confederation.
The Tourism Industry Association of Canada is currently placing the signs in provincial and territorial capitals, as well as iconic tourism destinations.
The federal govenrment is officially marking the milestone July 1, with events and celebrations across the country.
Once the sign is up the government is encouraging people to take pictures with it, and post to social media with the hashtag #3DCanada150.