City council approves almost all new rules on infill development in mature neighbourhoods

City council approved a slate of new rules Monday that will have a big impact on future infill developments in the city’s mature neighbourhoods—making new builds slightly taller, and cutting some of the red tape for developers.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve almost all of the changes to Edmonton's Mature Neighbourhood Overlay, the document that sets out rules on the shape and design of infill development in about 100 older communities.

“This is a positive step forward overall,” said Coun. Andrew Knack during the debate, noting the city’s extensive public engagement. “I think this will allow us to better achieve our infill targets and better activate our front streets.”

For the sake of density, the city wants to make sure 25 per cent of new builds are infill, meaning new development in older neighbourhoods. However, the current rules governing infill have raised concerns among both developers and community members, concerns which the new rules were created to address.

Changes approved Monday that will make things easier for builders include increasing height requirements to accommodate two-and-a-half storey homes, and reducing the number of people who need to be notified about minor changes to new developments.

In addition, developers will now only have to measure neighbouring houses to determine the “front set back," or how far the house has to be from the street, instead of looking at an entire neighbourhood block.

Community members with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues told councilors they supported the majority of the changes, except for the one dealing with driveways.

City planners suggested that new homes should have a front driveway leading into a garage, at least in non-tree-lined neighbourhoods where the majority of the other homes do.

But community groups, developers and city councillors were all caught off guard by that proposal.

"Streets must be pedestrian friendly. They should not be assaulted with a row of front-yard parking lots," said Irene Blain, civics director of the West Jasper Place community league, referring to suburban-style developments where a sea of driveways, rather than large front yards, is the norm.



Mick Graham, with the Infill Development in Edmonton Association, also took issue with allowing front driveways in some streets in mature neighbourhoods.



"I think they are hideous and making them the prominent feature is an architectural mistake," he said. "If we're going to improve walkability, a bunch of driveways in a row doesn't solve that."

After approving all the other changes, councillors sent administration back to have another look at front driveways.

"We have to remember that all of this legislating is a work in progress," Mayor Don Iveson told council.