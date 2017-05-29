Strong feelings on elk, bison or deer? Elk Island National Park wants to hear from you

Elk Island National Park is coming up with a new plan to manage animals within the park, and they want your input.

Park officials are having an open house in the city Thursday to get input on their new ungulate—meaning animals with hooves—strategy.

Home to large populations of both bison and elk, Elk Island National Park is located about half an hour east of Edmonton, and is a popular day trip from the city.



Officials hope the new plan will help them maintain healthy populations but also protect the environment and keep visitors safe.

In addition to consultations with the general population, the park is also working with members of Treaty 6 and the Metis Nation of Alberta.

