Fake caterpillars get real results for Edmonton biological scientist

Three thousand fake caterpillars are helping scientists understand species interactions around the world.

David Hik, a professor in the University of Alberta’s Department of Biological Sciences, was the Canadian lead on a study that saw plasticine caterpillars glued to plants to trick predators at 31 sites in places like Congo, Greenland, Australia, Brazil and the Yukon.

Researchers placed the dummy bugs, which were created at a “hatchery” in Helsinki, Finland, in natural environments and observed what creatures attacked them by analyzing bite marks.

For example, pinchers would indicate an insect attack, beak marks would signify a bird, and tooth marks would point toward a small mammal.

“They wouldn’t actually eat them, they’d spit them out,” Hik said.

“We had a really good record of the type of damage.”

Researchers found the highest predation attempts happened at the equator and at low elevations. What surprised them, however, was that the same patterns were repeated at different elevations, and a larger proportion of attacks than expected came from invertebrates rather than birds.

“As you move from the equator to the poles, and the bottom of mountains to the tops of mountains, you see the same patterns,” Hik said.

The study gives scientists a better understanding of species interactions in terms of predation, biodiversity and the effects of climate warming on invertebrate herbivores that will ultimately impact their predators and vegetation.

That last piece, Hik said, is particularly relevant to Canadian climates.

“We’re already seeing this in some of the insect pests in the forest, that they have a longer growing season. It’s warmer, there’s less mortality during the winter, and how is that going to influence the whole system?” he said.

Hik said it took a lot of effort to get 40 researchers in different countries on the same page, but the collaboration has allowed them to find answers to questions they all had.

“It was an elegant little experiment to try to get at these global patterns, and then we can take those global patterns and apply them back to local and regional studies where we now have a better sense of how things might change over time,” Hik said.