News / Edmonton

Police investigating suspicious death of infant

The infant was discovered on Sunday at a residence near 142 Avenue and 77 Street.

File photo

Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of an infant boy in the city's northeast that occurred on Sunday.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a residential address near 142 Avenue and 77 Street at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday morning at the request of EMS.

When they arrived, police say they found a six-month-old boy dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

More to come. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views