Police investigating suspicious death of infant
The infant was discovered on Sunday at a residence near 142 Avenue and 77 Street.
Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of an infant boy in the city's northeast that occurred on Sunday.
Police said in a news release that officers responded to a residential address near 142 Avenue and 77 Street at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday morning at the request of EMS.
When they arrived, police say they found a six-month-old boy dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
More to come.