Police probing multiple shootings in west end
Police believe the same individual, driving a white SUV, is connected to both incidents.
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man connected to two drive-by shootings in the west end on Sunday.
Police said in a news release that a man, described as a young white male with blonde hair, was driving a white SUV, possibly a GMC Terrain, connected to two drive-by shootings.
In the first incident, West Division officers responded to a weapons complaint at a residence in the Mayfield neighbourhood on Sunday at approximately 8:45 a.m.
Police were told that an unknown male fired multiple rounds at a residence located near 159 Street and 107A Avenue. None of the residents of the home were struck by bullets.
In the same neighbourhood, officers responded to a second weapons complaint on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. They believe at least two rounds were fired at a residence near 161 Street and 107A Avenue. No injuries were reported.
According to police, a young Caucasaian male with blonde hair was seen fleeing both scenes in the white SUV.
Anyone with information on the shootings, the individual or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.