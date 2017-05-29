Police probing multiple shootings in west end

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man connected to two drive-by shootings in the west end on Sunday.

Police said in a news release that a man, described as a young white male with blonde hair, was driving a white SUV, possibly a GMC Terrain, connected to two drive-by shootings.

In the first incident, West Division officers responded to a weapons complaint at a residence in the Mayfield neighbourhood on Sunday at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Police were told that an unknown male fired multiple rounds at a residence located near 159 Street and 107A Avenue. None of the residents of the home were struck by bullets.

In the same neighbourhood, officers responded to a second weapons complaint on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. They believe at least two rounds were fired at a residence near 161 Street and 107A Avenue. No injuries were reported.

According to police, a young Caucasaian male with blonde hair was seen fleeing both scenes in the white SUV.