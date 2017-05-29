Alberta companies lagging in digital technology: report

Alberta is missing out on the “fourth industrial revolution,” according to a new report from the Business Development Bank of Canada.



The report, released Monday, shows Alberta employers have been slower than those in other provinces when it comes to implementing digital technologies.



“We’re not sure exactly why, because Alberta is usually the champion in technology,” said BDC Chief Economist Pierre Cleroux.



The BDC defines the “revolution,” or “Industry 4.0,” as the digitization of manufacturing, which includes using sensors, artificial intelligence and robotics to make manufacturing more efficient.



Cleroux said the United States, Germany and South Korea are taking the global lead in digitization.



In Canada, 45 per cent of Quebec businesses have implemented digital technologies, compared to 35 per cent of Alberta businesses, which falls below the national average of 39 per cent.



Digital software being used in manufacturing can spot changes in the production process at every step to correct defects and software can, for example, call a technician for maintenance if a machine is going to overheat.



“This analysis would be made not by human, but by the machine,” Cleroux said.



Sixty per cent of businesses that have gone digital said their productivity increased, and half said their operating costs decreased, according to the report.



Cleroux said Alberta employers were likely hesitant to invest in new technologies because of the drooping economy of the last two years.



He said it’s not too late to get in on 4.0, but there’s no time to waste.



“If you want to be competitive in five to 10 years, you will have to adapt these technologies. Because what we are seeing now is companies who are doing it, their productivity level is increasing very rapidly compared to the others,” Cleroux said.