Residents weigh in: Time to bring back ‘the City of Champions’?

Should Edmonton resurrect the old City of Champions slogan? That’s for city council to decide.

City council will debate Tuesday on whether or not Edmonton should revive the phrase, which was splashed on wooden signs welcoming people to Edmonton for decades before they were axed in 2015.

Coun. Tony Caterina pitched earlier this month, so Metro asked residents--and a few politicians--about their thoughts on bringing back the slogan.

Mayor Don Iveson

“I’ve always felt that cities grow beyond slogans and tag lines. Very few cities have their ‘just do it’ slogan equivalent and even Nike has outgrown that. It’s just a swoosh now.”

Kelly Hodgson

“For each individual it represents something different. Everyone has their own kind of memory of what it ties to, whether it’s the tornado, the fire in Fort McMurray or the floods in Calgary … or something as simple as the Oilers or Eskimos.”

Reshawn Heppner

“I can live with not having it, but it just feels wrong without it. Coming into Alberta, it reminds me of Gretzky. I would always look for it whenever I would come in”

Coun. Tony Caterina

“It is about every single person in the City of Edmonton, not hockey players, not football players, certainly not politicians. It applies to everyone doing the good work to move our city forward.”

Julie Brennan

“I’m really neutral about it. I’m not a big sports person so the relevance doesn’t hit home for me. I get why it’s important, but just personally it doesn’t impact me.”

Jesse Bergey