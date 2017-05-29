Woman hospitalized after encounter with Edmonton police dog

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a woman was seriously injured by a police dog during an arrest by Edmonton police.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers spotted four people in an SUV they believed to be stolen. Another group of officers in the police helicopter started following the vehicle, and saw them get into a second vehicle, according to a news release from ASIRT.

The four suspects drove around Edmonton and into Leduc, where they abandoned the second vehicle and fled on foot.

One, a 25-year-old woman, hid underneath a vehicle and when she wouldn't surrender to police, officers deployed a dog. The dog seriously injured the woman and she required hospitalization.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were arrested without incident, according to the news release.

The Director of Law Enforcement ordered the investigation, which is now underway.