Alberta giving new powers for child advocate to probe deaths of children in care

EDMONTON — Alberta is bringing in legislation to increase the powers of the child and youth advocate to investigate deaths of children in government care.

Bill 18 was introduced in the legislature today and will require the advocate to review every death of a child under 20 years old who was either in government care or who left the system within two years.

The advocate will also publicly report on every child death review and update a legislature committee twice a year.

Children's Services Minister Danielle Larivee says the bill is an important first step to increasing the accountability and transparency of the child welfare system.

The bill incorporates recent recommendations from an all-party committee following the death of a young girl named Serenity in 2014.