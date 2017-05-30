'She’s pretty special': Edmonton dog recognized for saving owner's life after horse accident

An Edmonton pooch is being recognized as a very good girl after saving her owner’s life following a horse riding accident.

Tracy Matkea’s four-year-old Australian Shepherd/Border Collie cross, Becky Jo, was inducted into the Purina Animal Hall of Fame this week for her actions during an Arizona trail ride in January 2016.

Matkea and her husband spend half the year down south and ride regularly, she said. This ride started like any other, so when she swung into the saddle and headed out Becky Jo fell in behind her horse.

“She’s game to do anything you want to do, she’s really protective,” Matkea said of the dog she’d first picked out of a feed store giveaway bin as a puppy.

But when they got out on the trail the horse spooked — Matkea fell from the saddle and was knocked unconscious. Even worse, her foot caught in the stirrup and her horse dragged her across the rough terrain for almost half a kilometer before her foot came free.

Luckily, Becky Jo was there.

Matkea has no memory of the accident, but she and her husband pieced together events later and figure Becky Jo followed her owner and stayed with her for about 10 minutes before running for help.

“He knew right away that something was wrong,” Matkea said of her husband, who was there when Becky Jo got back to the ranch. “She was running in circles and barking, and she had run—it was apparent from her panting she had run all three miles home.”

Matkea’s husband hopped on a quad and followed the frantic dog, and found his wife —unconscious and bleeding — just in time.

“The doctors told us that if I had been left there for ten more minutes I wouldn’t have made it,” said Matkea, who learned later she’d burst an artery. “It was really critical that she led him right to me as I was up in some rocks so he wouldn’t have found me.”

Matkea has now made a full recovery, and said it’s made the already tight bond between her and her dog even closer.

“I’ve always loved our dogs,” she said. “But she’s a pretty special dog.”

She said it’s “such an honour” that the Hall of Fame is recognizing Betsy Jo’s quick thinking — but added that Betsy Jo was just happy to meet a bunch of new people.