City council puts Hockey Canada plan to redevelop Coliseum on ice

Hockey Canada’s renovation plans for the coliseum have been put on hold, after city council argued Tuesday they need more details on Northland’s redevelopment plan before going further.

The move comes after city staff told councillors a complete retrofit of the Coliseum, to make way for Hockey Canada’s proposed centre of excellence, could cost as much as $150 million, a 76 per cent jump from Northland’s original $85-million idea to turn the former home of the Oilers into a multiplex rink.

“Assuming (Hockey Canada’s plan) is tied to this site and this building is premature,” said Mayor Don Iveson.

In April, Hockey Canada made their case at council to take over the beloved structure or replace it with something new. Following that debate, city staff were instructed to develop a draft memorandum of understanding with Hockey Canada, which set out preliminary plans that outlined the costs of either refurbishing or replacing the old arena.

The city has long been trying to figure out what to do with the coliseum, after the Oilers left for Rogers Place last year.

On Tuesday, however, councillors expressed concerns over refurbishing costs associated with the structure, and about ignoring other uses for the site that’s intended to be a transit-oriented.



“I want to really understand from an arena strategy point of view and start at looking at other options for that site, which, yes, might involve demolition, which would be sad,” Iveson said, adding he thinks it wouldn't be worth to save the coliseum if it costs tens of millions of more dollars to do so.