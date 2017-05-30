Edmonton isn't the City of Champions, council concludes after heated debate

No, Edmonton, we're not bringing back the old 'City of Champions' signs.

Council ultimately voted against bringing them back Tuesday, after Coun. Tony Caterina introduced a motion to revive the controversial slogan, once plastered onto signs outside the city before they were taken down in 2015.

Caterina had said new signs would make "thousands of Edmontonians extremely happy." He argued the slogan wasn't just about the Oilers, but championing efforts like welcoming newcomers and aiding evacuees during the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Still, most councillors disagreed, and voted 7-5 to quash the motion.

"We should move ahead from this discussion," said Mayor Don Iveson during the debate, noting there are 14 other cities that have called themselves the City of Champions.

"A good slogan is hard to come by."

Coun. Andrew Knack said the phrase has never been a priority for his constituents.

"I would hope the additional work with those who are passionate about this do continue," he said. "Hopefully this is the last time we have this discussion."

Coun. Ben Henderson said it would be a "huge mistake" to bring the signs back, noting they would likely be debated again in 10 years.