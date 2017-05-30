New pilot project offers Edmonton kids free soccer—and a snack, too

Two organizations are making sure Edmonton youth get off on the right foot with a free soccer and snack program.

Free Footie, an organization that has offered free soccer to youth in Edmonton for nine years, has partnered with Inline Group, an engineering firm, to offer free snacks after their games as part of a six-week pilot project.

Inline Group CEO Adam Temple said his company was looking for a way to give back to the community in a tangible way.

“Being involved in athletics and stuff myself, it’s important to be fed after games. And I just think the kids should be eating right and they have the right to have a snack just as much as anyone,” Temple said.

Temple hopes to see the snack project eventually expand to full meals.

“It would be nice to extend that to all the Free Footie schools.”

Free Footie program manager Leah Cavanagh said the program was started when their founder was coaching at an inner-city school and realized a lot of youth were prevented from participating in soccer games because they had to stay home to look after their siblings. So they started a league for the younger kids.

Today the organization serves about 1,300 kids from Grades 3 to 6 in 44 schools, primarily in Edmonton’s northeast, southeast and city core, in what they call “modest” neighbourhoods that experience challenges with infrastructure and family income.