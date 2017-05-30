Fish tank failure kills more than 9,000 fish at the University of Alberta

More than 9,000 fish and frogs are dead after a dechlorination pump at the University of Alberta's Aquatics Facility failed.

The freshwater tanks at the facility were flooded with chlorinated water sometime between Friday May 12 and Saturday May 13 after the switch that provided power to the pump stopped "due to corrosion," university officials said in a news release Tuesday.



The chlorine found in tap water is toxic to fish and frogs, and levels became fatal within 30 minutes, the release said.

Among the casualties were 75 frogs, 1,093 adult trout, 96 carp, 2,073 goldfish and six graylings.

