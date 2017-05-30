Premier announce $400 million for new "state of the art" hospital in Edmonton's southwest

Premier Rachel Notley announced $400 million for the development of a “badly needed” hospital in the city’s southwest on Tuesday.

The hospital is expected to have 350-500 beds and groundbreaking is slated to start in three years. The “state of the art” hospital is expected to take about 10 years to build and will be located on a piece of government-owned land near 127 Street and Ellerslie Road.

Notley noted that a new hospital hasn’t been built in Edmonton for roughly 30 years.

“The benefits of this project will be felt right across the capital region and our entire economy …While some say now is not the time to make these kinds of investments in the health of Alberta families, I disagree,” Notley said at the announcement in the Heritage Valley area.

The $400 million is for the planning and development of the hospital, with additional funds to come when construction starts.

Some of the key factors for selecting the location are its accessibility, its proximity to future LRT expansion plans and the abundance of open space.

Minister of Infrastructure Brian Mason added that the site is close to the airport as well as several highways for medical evacuation and that the government owns the site.

“We’ve got the site nailed down and that’s a huge step forward … It will be one of the largest health facilities ever built in Edmonton and it’s going to create thousands of new jobs,” Mason said.

Southwest Edmonton resident Rhiannon Hoyle praised the announcement.

“I know what it’s like driving in rush hour to head to the Grey Nuns to deliver my two children when it takes 20 or 30 minutes to get there … This new hospital will certainly enhance the quality of life for residents here,” she said.