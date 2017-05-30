Three dozen trees poisoned in Edmonton's river valley

Someone poisoned three dozen trees in Edmonton’s river valley, and city officials are asking the public to help find the culprit.

City workers discovered an area of dead trees and brush along Valleyview Drive, north of 90 Avenue, last fall, and lab tests determined they were contaminated by a heavy dose of glyphosate – also known as Roundup.

Three mature elm trees died and were removed Tuesday morning, while another three are expected to live.

Officials say about 30 birch trees were also lost.

The city’s urban forestry management supervisor, Crispin Wood, would not speculate on the motivation behind the poisonings, but confirmed that people have been illegally cutting down trees in the same general area for several years.

None of the tree-cutters have been caught, either.

Whoever poisoned the trees could face maximum penalties of a $100,000 fine or two years in jail.