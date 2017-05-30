'People that actually care ': Mom fights for IHuman community for young parents

Chanel Monson struggled to find help as a young single mom until she came to iHuman at age 21.

Now, the program that Monson says offered her and her son a crucial sense of community has been cut – so she’s fighting to bring it back.

“I’ve never really connected to anybody other than the younger moms here that go through similar situations, and have the advice to get through it,” she said.

Woven Journey, launched as a pilot project with a one-time federal grant in 2008, offered a play group and a mother’s room for low-income moms aged 14-24.

It taught parenting skills and worked to break cycles of abuse experienced by many of the women who attended, through an Indigenous cultural lens.

That’s where Monson found a safe, non-judgmental space to connect with moms and share her experiences, while her son made new connections as well.

“In other play groups, other moms will look at me and they’ll glare at me or they’ll tell their children not to play with my son. I’ve never had that happen here,” Monson said.

She also started volunteering to help new moms who came on board, but the program went on hiatus last December – after the donations that have kept it running fell behind the growing demand.

Monson has been feeling the loss of the program, and so has her four-year-old son Landon.

“He misses coming here,” she said.

“It’s just developing those close relationships that have been taken.”

Up to 15 young women would attend Woven Journey with their children each week.

iHuman Executive Director Catherine Broomfield said the program has been a crucial support for those moms, many of whom are at high risk themselves, and has kept kids out of the child welfare system.

She said it was forced into a “hiatus” in December, but iHuman hopes to raise $40,000 at its Kick it Up fundraiser Thursday to reboot the program for a year.

Monson will speak at the event, running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., which will feature live music, a shoe raffle and more.

She remembers what life was like before Woven Journey and the connections she made there, and doesn’t want to lose what she’s built up.