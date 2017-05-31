Alberta announces $30M increase, new panel to battle rise in opioid deaths

EDMONTON — Alberta is spending an additional $30 million and striking a panel to co-ordinate its response to an opioid addictions crisis.

Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne says rapid response is critical.

The panel includes representatives from medical, police, community and indigenous groups.

The province is also looking at expanding public coverage of drugs, such as methadone, that are used for opioid replacement therapy.

The new money brings to $44 million the amount allocated in this year's budget to deal with a rise in opioid addictions.