Edmonton Folk Music Festival reveals summer 2017 line-up

Portland indie-rockers The Decembrists and Texas soul singer Leon Bridges will top this year's Edmonton Folk Music Festival.



The lineup for the festival, running Aug. 10-13, was announced Wednesday morning and also includes Brandi Carlile, City and Colour, and returning acts Ashley MacIsaac and Foy Vance, among dozens more.



Festival producer Terry Wickham has promised a focus on "patron comfort" this year, with 30 per cent more toilets and a bigger beer garden to cut down on lines.



Tickets go on sale Sunday at 7 a.m., in person at Re/Max Field.

