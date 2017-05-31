News / Edmonton

Edmonton Folk Music Festival reveals summer 2017 line-up

Plus, a bigger beer garden.

Metro file

Portland indie-rockers The Decembrists and Texas soul singer Leon Bridges will top this year's Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

The lineup for the festival, running Aug. 10-13, was announced Wednesday morning and also includes Brandi Carlile, City and Colour, and returning acts Ashley MacIsaac and Foy Vance, among dozens more.

Festival producer Terry Wickham has promised a focus on "patron comfort" this year, with 30 per cent more toilets and a bigger beer garden to cut down on lines.

Tickets go on sale Sunday at 7 a.m., in person at Re/Max Field.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views