Let it go or keep it? Coliseum’s history comes into focus as future remains up in the air

It was 1984 and the Edmonton Oilers had just hoisted their first Stanley Cup into the air. Down the road, just a few blocks from the old stadium, restaurant Coliseum Steak and Pizza was bumping.

“We were so busy that there weren’t enough chairs for people to use, so we took out pails and flipped them over so people could sit down on them,” said restaurant co-owner Dimitra Scordas, recalling the electric night.

“Even Wayne (Gretzky) came here in the early days.”

Scordas’ memories of the glory days, and of the old stadium, are some of the many treasured by Edmontonians of the former home of the Oilers.

But does the coliseum itself have enough historic importance to be worth saving? That's the question city council will have to address as they discuss the next steps for the structure.

Plans hit a stumbling block Tuesday, when city councillors learned that renovating the structure for Hockey Canada’s proposed centre of excellence could cost tens of millions more than bulldozing and replacing it. Council decided to put that proposal on hold and tasked city staff with looking at more options.

Following that decision, Mayor Don Iveson said the coliseum might not be worth saving.

But for Scordas, keeping it for the sake of nostalgia just might be the right thing to do.

“It would be nice,” she said. “I would say there is definitely some historical significance in keeping it. It’s the place where they won their first cup.”

Coliseum Pizza co-owner Peter Varvis agreed.

“If it was up to me I wouldn’t have let the team leave (the old stadium),” he said. “I still like the place.”

But others say it’s time to bulldoze the old arena.

Colin Anderson, who watched the Oilers win the Stanley Cup against the Philadelphia Flyers in 1985, said it’s time for Edmonton to embrace change.

“When it comes down to it, I think it’s about progress. We need to move on,” he said, noting the land could be better used for other purposes.

“Let it go, build a new legacy and be great in a new building.”