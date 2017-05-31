News / Edmonton

Edmonton police investigate late night stabbing Tuesday

A 31-year-old woman is being treated for serious injuries.

Metro file

Edmonton police are investing after a 31-year-old woman was stabbed late Tuesday night.

Officers found the woman with stab wounds after being called to a suite in the area of 118 Avenue and 90 Street at about 11:20 p.m. EMS treated her and took her to hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and no suspects are in custody.

