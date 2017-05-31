‘Exploitation with a capital E’: Musicians union blasts Edmonton music festival

Edmonton musicians are caught in the middle of a pay dispute as a union threatens to run the Breakout West Music Festival into the ground.

The Canadian Federation of Musicians has announced it will prohibit members from playing the September showcase festival because its organizer, the Western Canadian Music Alliance (WCMA), won’t pay performers.

“We’re planning to picket, we’re planning to go after their sponsors so it doesn’t happen again, and we’re going to run this into the ground. This is not appropriate, to expect musicians to travel from all corners of Canada to come to their event and play for nothing,” said the union’s vice president, Alan Willaert.

Breakout West is held in a different city each year and is slated to run Sept. 13-17 in Edmonton.

Willaert said his union recently struck three-year agreements with the East Coast Music Awards, Canadian Country Music Awards and Juno Awards to pay performers, but the WCMA wouldn’t budge in negotiations.

“That is just as much B.S. as I can possibly take. It’s just exploitation with a capital E,” he said.

Willaert said the WCMA, which gets federal and private funding, should be able to pay each artist $100.

WCMA Executive Director Robyn Stewart said her organization was uncomfortable with some of the union’s demands, including one stipulating that every performer become a temporary union member.

She said not paying artists is nothing new for Breakout West, which she characterized as a “development festival” that offers exposure, conferences and one-on-one time with industry members.

“It’s not because we actively are saying artists don’t deserve to be paid – we would never say that. We do believe that the artists are getting a lot out of this,” Stewart said.

She said only 20 per cent of scheduled performers belong to the union – though Willaert said that number is much higher – and if they pull out, they will be replaced.

The festival includes the Western Canadian Music Awards ceremony, and Edmonton soul singer Nuela Charles is among this year’s award nominees.

She played Breakout West in 2011 in Whitehorse and said she was surprised to see the CFM take aim at the festival, noting other showcases operate the same way.

She said she understands the union’s concerns but events like Breakout West have been a big help in developing her career.

“It builds those relationships that are really valuable,” Charles said.

“But on the other hand, I do get it. As musicians we all need to be paid, and we’ve got to start standing up for ourselves a little bit more.”