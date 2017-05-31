Province announces "aggressive" plan to address Alberta opioid crisis

The province has created a new opioid emergency response commission to spearhead an “ambitious and aggressive” response to the overdose crisis, which killed 363 Albertans last year.

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne announced a new Opioid Emergency Response Regulation, under the Public Health Act, that will bolster Alberta’s ability to expand harm reduction initiatives.

She also announced a new 14-member commission to make monthly recommendations.

While the province doesn't yet have details about what services will be developed, Payne said they plan to take their direction from the new commission, which includes doctors, law enforcement and Indigenous representatives, though the final decision will rest with the ministry.

“One piece would be around how we’re expanding access to Suboxone and Methadone treatment. So for example prescription coverage, expanding access to clinics … as well as operational funding for supervised consumption services,” Payne said.

The commission will be co-chaired by Elaine Hyshka, an assistant professor at the University of Alberta’s School of Public Health, and Dr. Karen Grimsrud, the chief medical officer of health for AHS.

“To tackle this epidemic, our response must be guided by evidence and include measures that have never been taken before in this province,” Hyshka said.

The 2017 budget committed a total of $56 million to address the opioid crisis.

Payne cited a new opioid-dependency program in Grande Prairie as an example of the services the government is aiming to expand.

“The commission will look at where those programs are needed most … ultimately, we hope to open more clinics in underserviced areas of the province,” Payne said.

The province will look at opening more physical clinics as well as expanding Telehealth accessibility. They also want to make it easier for individuals to pay for prescriptions for drugs to stop using opioids.

“One of the things we’ve heard from people is that the cost of the prescription can be a barrier … one of the things the commission is evaluating is what are some of the best ways we can eliminate that barrier,” Payne said.

The new regulation also gives the minister more authority to direct how health regulatory colleges set rules for physicians and clinics.

“It broadens our ability to work with the colleges and move forward with changes, for example, on prescribing rules,” Payne said.

Despite the new measures, the province didn't declare a public health emergency, a move some critics have pushed for. Payne said they haven’t encountered an instance where they needed the expanded powers the declaration provides. For example, a state of emergency would allow them to order the closure of any public place.

Amy Graves founded the Get Prescription Drugs Off the Street Society after losing her younger brother Josh to a prescription opioid overdose. She is encouraged by the province committing to work with regulatory colleges to potentially tighten prescribing rules.

But she also wants to see real action to prevent more people from being exposed to prescription opioids in the first place.