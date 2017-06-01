'Genuine remorse:' Edmonton starts new project after reconciliation forest accidentally trashed

A new project to highlight Edmonton's Indigenous past is in the works, after city clean-up crews accidentally dismantled the river valley healing forest earlier this year.

The group behind the forest, Reconciliation in Solidarity Edmonton, or RISE, said in an email Thursday they’ve made their peace with the city, and are hard at work on something new.

RISE created the healing forest last November along the popular River Valley Road pathway. Made up of roughtly 1,000 paper hearts marked with messages of reconciliation, it was designed to teach Edmontonians about our Indigenous history.

But in March, crews removed the paper hearts and threw them out, because they appeared "untidy" and didn't realize their significance, city officials explained later. The move prompted an apology from the city.

But both groups are now ready to move forward.

“It was evident early on there was genuine remorse from city administration about the internal communication about the project and its ultimate removal,” the email from RISE said.

“It was also clear that both RISE and the city wanted to find a way to work towards a permanent installation in the same spirit of reconciliation.”

The city is now paying for RISE to consult communities to see what could go in place of the forest.

“We are working with the group on exploring possibilities of a permanent installation in the river valley,” said city spokesperson Sonia Gonzalez, in an email.

“We're in the early stages of that process so there are no specific details we can share.”

RISE said it will return with a plan for administration in September.

“Our hope is that the learning continues and that others can join us on this journey through the development of a new symbol of reconciliation in Edmonton,” the organization said.