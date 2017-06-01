Edmonton police investigating after man found dead in city's northeast

Edmonton homicide detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was in contact with 28-year-old Justin Nicholas Allen before he was found dead on Thursday morning in the city’s northeast.

In a press release, police say they began their investigation after responding to a weapons complaint and a report of a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds at 40 Street and Hermitage Road at 1:19 a.m.

EMS attended the victim but he was later declared dead, according to police.

“We want to speak with anyone who had contact with Justin just before he was killed,” Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter said. “He’s known to frequent a pub in the area where he was found this morning.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.