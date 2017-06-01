Edmonton police lay 'serious charges' following break-and-enter in 2011

Edmonton police have laid "serious charges" against a 35-year-old man in connection to a home invasion that occurred six years ago.

Police said in a news release Thursday that charges stem from an incident that began at about 10:30 a.m. on January 27, 2011, where three men broke into a suite in the area of 90 Street and Jasper Avenue.

The three men allegedly forced their way into the home, and demanded money from a 38-year-old woman who had a seven-month-old child. They also allegedly threatened to kill her, police believe.



During the initial investigation in 2011, police identified and charged two of the three male suspects. Earlier this week, however, the National DNA Data Bank notified investigators of DNA that matched the third suspect.

As a result, Bradley Bruce, 35, is charged with break and enter to commit robbery, uttering threats and unlawful confinement.

“Because of the diligent and persistent work done by our EPS Crime Scene Investigation Unit, we were ultimately able to identify our final suspect in this investigation,” says Const. Scott Neilson with the Edmonton police downtown division, in a news release.

Police said they believe the three accused males were not known to the woman or her child.