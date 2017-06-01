'Toilet paper to software': Edmonton Public trustee says school boards can unite to save cash

Alberta’s education system might not have to be so strapped for cash, according to one Edmonton Public School Board Trustee with a plan to save money through collaboration.



Michael Janz will introduce a motion at Tuesday’s board meeting to strike up a “blue ribbon” panel that would study how school boards across the province can join forces to make mass purchases and pay for services.

“Imagine if we pooled the purchasing power of 200 Edmonton Public schools with other school districts – ranging on items from toilet paper to paper to software to even more around our infrastructure and our buildings and our furniture and all those other pieces,” Janz said.

He said it might not be necessary, for example, for all 61 school boards to separately license the same software.

Edmonton Public has found its own savings on a smaller scale with a similar approach, by purchasing Chromebooks as a district instead of having individual schools buy them.

Janz would like to pull together a third-party panel of stakeholders in business, education and other sectors that would work in stages to identify “flexible” expenditures and make recommendations to the province where money could be saved.

“I realize this is quite ambitious, but ultimately does it make sense to have 61 different school boards doing many of the same menial tasks that are not focused on education?” he said.

He believes millions of dollars could be saved to fund things like full-day Kindergarten.

One thing the panel might look into is whether school boards should be running bus systems, or whether transportation could be better served under one Alberta Education transportation department with regional sites and delivery models.

“If we can work smarter and collaborate together, there’s a lot of ways we can save money and find economies of scale,” Janz said.

The board has been increasingly vocal about its intention to collaborate with other jurisdictions.