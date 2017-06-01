With federal focus on LGBTQ tourism, Edmonton still needs work to become an inclusive destination

When it comes to becoming an LGBTQ-friendly tourism destination Edmonton still has work to do to shed its “Texas of the North” reputation, advocates say.

Earlier this week the federal government announced $100,000 in funding over two years for Travel Gay Canada, an organization that works with tour operators to promote Canada internationally as an inclusive destination.

Edmonton Centre MP Randy Boissonnault, who is also the LGBTQ2 advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, points out that the LGBTQ community spent about $4.2 billion on tourism in Canada last year alone, and he’s eager to see Edmonton do more to serve non-binary travellers from abroad.

“Here is a segment of the population that wants to travel, has money and is interested in a unique experience … If we can amplify that by bringing people from around the world, it’s fantastic," he said.

“Of course we’re going to attract people to Pride festivals... We need to find more opportunities, and we need that kind of inclusion, that kind of thinking to take place all year-round."

Chic-Hog-O’s Social House is one of the Edmonton businesses trying to tap into the market. Co-owner Christine Garo said her establishment welcomes the LGBTQ community with open arms and she hopes to see other businesses follow suit.

“They’re trying to make our community better. In our current location and our last, they’ve been our best biggest supporters,” she said.

She said the bar hosts regular LGBTQ business networking events and is holding several events to celebrate Pride Week next week.

But Edmonton and the province as a whole still have some ways to go if they really want LGBTQ visitors to feel welcome, says Kris Wells, faculty director at the University of Alberta's Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services.

“I really think our big challenge as a province and for Edmonton ... we really need to work on changing our reputation. Because Alberta’s still seen as Texas of the North,” he said.

While the city has made strides in changing its public image, such as when they painted sidewalks off of Whyte Avenue with rainbows, the city’s residents may not be as progressive as the city proclaims.

“Being able to walk down Whyte Avenue and hold your partner’s hand without fear is when we’ll know we’ve made it … Certainly I can speak for my own experience, I wouldn’t be comfortable doing that,” Wells said.

“Culture doesn’t change with a proclamation.”

Travel Gay Canada executive director Colin Sines said Edmonton in the past has been “a very aloof city” when it came to opening its doors to LGBTQ travellers, but that’s starting to change.