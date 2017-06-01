'Clean streets help us enjoy our city:' Edmonton completes clearing roads of winter sand

Despite a snowy spring, city street-sweeping crews have finally cleared roughly 125,000 tonnes of winter sand from Edmonton's 6,800 kilometres of roads, sidewalks and shared-use paths.

The city said in a news release Thursday that the massive task involves numerous employees working in several departments. They work together to ensure streets are clear of sand and debris that accumulates during the winter months.



“Edmontonians embrace every season, especially summer, and clean streets help us enjoy our city,” said Eduardo Sosa, director of roadway maintenance, in the news release. “Although the snow interrupted spring sweeping operations, we were able to finish on time thanks to the hard work of our crews.”



In May, Edmonton piloted an online map to help residents track the progress of spring sweeping. The city said the map indicated which streets had already been swept and identified those that would be cleaned within seven days.