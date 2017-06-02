2 former employees of Edmonton storage company charged in shipping container scam

EDMONTON — Two former employees of an Edmonton storage company have been charged with fraud.

Police say between June 2012 and February 2014, shipping containers owned by a west end storage company were being sold to unsuspecting customers, either through Kijiji or through an incorporated company set up to manage the scam.

Det. Linda Herczeg of the Economic Crimes Unit says the storage company didn’t find out what was happening until their accountant uncovered an invoice that was unpaid.

When they followed up, it was discovered that the purchaser didn’t exist.

It's alleged the fraudulent invoice was used to purchase shipping containers that were then sold through a separate company.