Pot thoughts: Alberta government asks for cannabis feedback

Got thoughts on pot?

The Alberta government has launched an online survey to get feedback on how they should adapt to legalization.

According to a news release from the province, the survey will help guide its Cannabis Framework while it prepares for cross-Canada legalization coming in July 2018.

“Feedback from Albertans is an important part of the process,” Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said in the release. “Our priorities are to keep profits away from criminals, keep cannabis out of the hands of children and protect Alberta’s roads and workplaces.”

Provinces are being put in charge of many aspects of legalization, including how and where cannabis will be sold, where it can be consumed, and issues around licensing, distribution and retail sales.