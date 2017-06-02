City to close High Level Bridge periodically throughout June for repairs

The city will be closing the High Level Bridge to vehicles overnight several days this month in order to clean the bridge.

In a news release Friday the city said the closures will be from from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the following dates:

Sunday, June 4

Monday, June 5

Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 13

Wednesday, June 14

Thursday, June 15

Crews will place barricades on 109 Street at 97 Avenue and 88 Avenue. However, sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

During these closures, the city said crews will complete annual bridge washing and repairs, and are encouraging drivers to use the Low Level Bridge, James Macdonald Bridge or Groat Road Bridge as detours.