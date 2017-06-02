Former employees of Edmonton company charged after allegedly selling shipping containers on Kijiji

Two former employees of an Edmonton storage company are facing charges after allegedly defrauding the company of more than $400,000.

Police have charged Adelheid (Heidi) Baxter, 57 and Travis Roe, 40, with fraud over $5,000.

A police investigation found that between June 2012 and February 2014 someone was fraudulently selling off shipping containers, worth $2,000 to $5,000 each, belonging to a west end storage company through Kijiji or through another company.

“The storage company didn’t find out what was happening until their accountant uncovered an invoice that was unpaid. When they followed up on this invoice, they found out that the purchaser didn’t exist,” Det. Linda Herczeg of the Economic Crimes Unit said in a release. “The fraudulent invoice was used to purchase shipping containers that were then sold through a separate company.”