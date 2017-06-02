Goats trained to love weeds to work in Edmonton park instead of herbicides

EDMONTON — A new form of natural weed control is coming to Edmonton — and it has four legs.

Jeanette Hall, owner of Baah'd Plant Management, is signing a contract this week with the City of Edmonton to have her goats munch away in Rundle Park between July and September.

She's raised the goats to really like broad-leaf weeds, tricking them into thinking they're treats.

Another bonus, says Hall, is the goats' digestive systems completely break down the seeds, so they're breaking the cycle, unlike a lawn mower, which spreads the seeds.

The city is doing this pilot to reduce the need for herbicides.