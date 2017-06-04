Inner-city high school celebrates 20 years of working with Edmonton teens

Regular high schools don’t work for everyone.

The Boyle Street Education Centre, celebrating its 20th anniversary this spring, is designed to catch Edmonton teens who slip through cracks in the public system.

“Everyone’s just free to be at their own level and it doesn’t feel like pressure to fit in or anything,” said 18-year-old Boyle Street student TheaDora Harness. “Everyone’s just different here – there is no normal.”

The inner-city school serves students dealing with mental health challenges, unstable housing or other forms of trauma, and provides a wide range of supports that other schools don’t.

It celebrated its anniversary over the weekend with an event featuring musical performances by past students.

Harness said it’s the first school where she’s felt like she is seen.

“There’s a lot of extra supports, all the teachers are super nice. Everything is just easy to access. If I need help then there’s a youth worker and there’s a counsellor,” Harness said.

“Everyone is really understanding if I’m not feeling up to working that day. If I’m just going to therapy and crying in class, nobody holds it against me.”

Harness has taken advantage of programs like animal-assisted therapy, talking circles, yoga, improv and daily free lunches.

Principal Mavis Averill has been with the school since its inception, starting out as an English teacher. At that time, it was run out of the basement of Boyle Street Community Services, for adult clients facing homelessness who kept bringing their kids to the centre.

“It started out just to fill an obvious need. Because for whatever reason (the students) weren’t accessing the public school systems,” Averill said.

The centre got charter status 12 years ago and moved into a nearby building where it takes in 130-140 students every fall, age 14-19, and more throughout the year.

Some stay, but many don’t.

Keeping students engaged is one of the school’s biggest challenges.

“You can never let up,” Averill said.

Each student undergoes an intensive intake process to determine the supports they need, and teachers focus heavily on life skills as well as curriculum.

Teachers are also skilled at de-escalating conflict, a necessity given the school’s population.

“There’s so many aspects in getting a student ready to learn,” Averill said. “If you don’t have a home to go to at night, it’s pretty hard to pay attention to your classes.”

Even after 20 years, she said working at the school is a constant learning curve.

Only seven or eight students graduate with their diploma each year, but when they do, the whole school community feels a sense of accomplishment.

“Any time that you can support a student to complete something, it’s great. Because completing something is what raises your self esteem,” Averill said.