Edmonton police investigating stabbing in city's southwest

Edmonton police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s southwest on Saturday that left a man seriously injured.

In a news release, police say they received a report of a stabbing at 64 Avenue and 184 Street at 4:18 a.m. Saturday morning.

It was reported to police several people in the home had been drinking and at some point in the evening, one male who lived next door was asked to leave the residence.

When the homeowner went outside to speak to the male who had been asked to leave, he was allegedly stabbed in the upper body.

Police say the suspect was reported to have left the residence and returned to his home next door while officers responded to the scene.

According to police, paramedics treated the stabbed male while officers contained the scene. When police tried to contact the suspect in the adjacent home, they noticed a fire in the upper level.

Fire rescue responded to the scene and pulled the male suspect from the home. The suspect suffered severe burns to his body and remains in hospital in critical condition. His injuries are considered life threatening.