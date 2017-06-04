Edmonton police looking for missing senior

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a man who was last seen on May 31.

In a news release, Edmonton police say Daniel Arthur Napper, 66, was reported missing on Saturday. His disappearance is considered out of character.

Police believe Napper left his home on May 31 in the area of 11 Avenue and 118A Street sometime in the afternoon.

He may be travelling on a mountain bike. Napper typically wore black sweat pants, a grey t-shirt and shoes with green fluorescent shoe laces.

Napper stands 5’2”, weights 230 pounds and has shaggy grey hair, a beard and blue eyes.