'The textbooks are useless:' Edmonton students call for better Indigenous education

When it comes to Indigenous education in Edmonton classrooms, students and public school officials acknowledge there’s still a gap to fill.

“The textbooks are useless,” said Grade 11 student Mark-Anthony Sharphead, referring to the lack of Indigenous teachings in social studies class.

Sharphead helped lead an event Friday in which Edmonton marked the second anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s milestone report.

The report, released in 2015, includes 94 calls to action to redress the legacy of residential schools and advance reconciliation efforts. This includes changing the school curriculum to teach students about the abuse that went on in the schools, which has caused severe multi-generational trauma in Indigenous families and communities.

Although Edmonton schools are making strides, more work still needs to be done, said Melissa Purcell, supervisor of First Nations, Métis and Inuit education with Edmonton Public Schools.

“We know we need to do more but our staff are still learning,” she said.

“I know our teachers are bringing in residential school education to all grade levels and all classrooms, and learning more to share that knowledge and bring in community members.”

But it would be wise for provincial officials in charge of changing the curriculum to completely re-write history books, said Leoj Stevens, who recently graduated.

“They (the textbooks) shows the history of Canada, but not entirely,” he said. “It shows a good page, but I definitely learned more when I attended other classes like Aboriginal studies. So, It would be nice if they did more and updated the textbooks.”

The province is currently overhauling the curriculum. Parts of that will cover Indigenous history and culture.