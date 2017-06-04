'It’s just not feasible': Edmonton transit riders speak out against Uber, taxi-partnership talks

When Michelle Peters-Jones gets onto a bus, she normally brings her baby in a stroller, her other school-aged kid, and a couple of bags.

She can’t fathom how everyone and everything would fit into an Uber car, considering it could be her only option if routes get cut in Edmonton’s suburbs.

“It’s just not feasible,” she said. “I don’t really want to put my baby’s life in the hands of a driver whose training I don’t know about. Bus drivers have training, and I feel safer travelling in them.”

Peters-Jones’ concerns come at a time when Edmonton’s transit system is at a crossroads.

As part of a massive re-organization, city planners are proposing to increase service in core communities and reduce the frequency of low-ridership buses in the suburbs. But by doing that, one big question has arisen: How can transit continue to serve riders in far-flung routes effectively?

The answer could be subsidizing Uber, taxis or other ride-share operators to get people around, suggest city officials.

The union representing Edmonton’s bus drivers, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, is strongly opposed to the idea. They worry bus drivers’ jobs will be on the line and, more importantly, believe they offer Edmontonians safe, reliable and friendly service — something they argue ride-share companies couldn’t do.

But how do riders feel?

Peters-Jones said transit users with limited mobility, like those who use wheelchairs and strollers, would be put in precarious situations.

“Just the other day, there were four strollers, four wheelchairs and one walker on the No. 9 I was taking,” she said. “So, how will they be accommodated? Buses give people that opportunity to be more mobile.”

The possible partnership with rideshare companies also comes on the heels of Edmonton Transit reducing and cancelling a handful of routes starting July 2, added transit customer John Turnbull.

He’s concerned removing suburban routes will discourage people from taking transit. His route, the No. 180, will see service reduced, and ones cancelled completely next month include the 73, 96, 157, and 316

“Some people are going to have to walk easily a mile to catch a bus,” he said. “How many Ubers are going to be available? You’re going to need 20 Ubers for every route. It doesn’t seem like a viable option. The best way to do it is decrease service in the non-peak hours. I don’t see how that would not be a solution.”