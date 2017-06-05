Edmonton prepares for “new normal” with proposed $2.6-billion flood plan

City planners have finally unveiled details of a $2.6-billion plan to deal with massive storms that cause extensive flooding in Edmonton — something Todd Wyman calls “the new normal.”



“We’re seeing more intense and frequent events now than in the past decades,” said Wyman, director of sustainable development with the city, during a news conference Monday.



These storms, which have a one per cent chance of happening every year, tend to hit Edmonton in five-square-kilometre chunks. But they also overwhelm pipes in older neighbourhoods, causing cars to float and basements to flood.



Wyman pointed to storms in 2004 and 2012, which flooded 5,200 basements in Mill Woods and Edmonton’s central southwest neighbourhoods.



“Infrastructure in mature neighbourhoods don’t have the capacity to manage flows we’re experiencing today,” he said. “Newer neighbourhoods do.”



The new maps released Monday show where things like new storm ponds, large storm tunnels and sewer pipes could be built if the new plan is approved. Wyman explained the ponds would hold the storm water and slowly release it out through a tunneling system.



Planners outlined four scenarios to address the potential flooding events. The cheapest option would see Edmonton spend $2.2 billion over 20 to 40 years to protect communities against one-in-50 year events, which are the smaller floods that have a 2 per cent chance of happening every year.



On the other end of the spectrum, city councillors could also go for the $4.7-billion option, which would protect against a bigger storm Edmonton hasn’t yet seen.



City officials are, however, recommending the middle of the road scenario three, or the $2.6-billion option. Projects in this scenario could be built within 45 years if the city spends $60 million per year. But it could also be done in 22 years, if Edmonton spends $120 million per year.

