Edmonton makes list of seven best places to visit in June

Would you rather spend June in Fiji or Edmonton?

American media company Conde Nast ran a travel piece online last week that listed Edmonton among the seven best places to visit in June 2017.

Writer Mark Ellwood mentions the northern lights as the main reason for his pick, and suggests heading to the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve east of the city to view it.

He also mentions Edmonton’s “resurgent” urban landscape and the growth of craft breweries and gastropubs, specifically Situation Brewing near the “buzzy strip of Whyte Avenue.”